Tesla’s Elon Musk reveals first of Giga Berlin’s unique paint options

Tesla CEO Elon Musk appears to be very excited for the operations of Gigafactory Berlin’s paint shop, which is expected to be one of the most advanced in the automotive market. In a series of tweets this weekend, the CEO even revealed one of the paint options that will be offered on vehicles that are produced at the German plant: Deep Crimson.

Tesla only maintains a handful of color options for its vehicles today. Pearl White Multi Coat is the base option that comes free with a vehicle purchase, while Solid Black, Midnight Silver Metallic, Deep Blue Metallic, and Red Multi Coat are available for an additional fee. This is admittedly a rather limited set of options, especially considering that early model Teslas, such as the early Model S and the original Roadster, offered far more options.

The original Roadster, for example, was offered at 13 different colors, including classic shades like Racing Green, Brilliant Yellow, Very Orange, Twilight Blue, and Electric Blue. This made the Roadster fit right in with other similar high priced sports cars in the market. The original Model S, on the other hand, was quite generous with its colors too, with shades such as Green and Brown Metallic being offered. A rare, stunning Signature Red was also available to first buyers of the full sized sedan.

New deep crimson from Giga Berlin is my favorite — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 19, 2020

Elon Musk did not describe exactly how Deep Crimson will look like, though he has mentioned in the past that Gigafactory Berlin’s paint shop will be capable of producing vehicles with “more layers of stunning colors that subtly change with curvature.” This should offer a pretty great look for the company’s vehicles, and it would likely make them stand out even more when compared to their ICE counterparts.

Tesla has had a rather spotty history with its vehicles’ paint, especially in recent years. As the company ramped the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover, reports about inconsistent paint quality have been shared by some buyers of the vehicles. Tesla, for its part, has pledged to improve its quality. For the most part, the company has made headway in its efforts to improve, as evidenced by former GM executive Bob Lutz’s comments about the Model 3’s build quality last year.

To be clear, Fremont & Shanghai will also be upgraded over time, but it’s hard to retrofit these improvements to an operating paint shop — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 15, 2020

“When I spied a Metallic Red Model 3 in an Ann Arbor parking lot, I felt compelled to check it out. I was eager to see the oft-reported sloppy assembly work, the poor-fitting doors, blotchy paint, and other manifestations of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s ‘production hell’ with my own eyes. But, when next to the car, I was stunned. Not only was the paint without any discernible flaw, but the various panels formed a body of precision that was beyond reproach. Gaps from hood to fenders, doors to frame, and all the others appeared to be perfectly even, equal side-to-side, and completely parallel. Gaps of 3.5 to 4.5mm are considered word-class. This Model 3 measured up,” Lutz stated.

That being said, there is still a lot of ways for Tesla to improve its paintwork. Offering unique shades or reviving old and beloved options would be among them. Fortunately, it appears that Gigafactory Berlin would be up to the task, as suggested by Elon Musk’s recent tweet. What’s more, the improvements in the German plant’s paint shop will also be cascaded to Gigafactory Shanghai and the Fremont factory, likely allowing Tesla to catch up, and perhaps even overtake the competition, when it comes to vehicle finishes and build quality.