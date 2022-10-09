By

Tesla China hit another record in September, with the company selling 83,135 wholesale units over the month. The data was released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Prior to September, Tesla China’s best-selling month was in June, when the electric vehicle maker posted wholesale units of 78,906 vehicles. With its 83,135 vehicles sold in September, Tesla China’s wholesale figures saw an increase of 48.44% year over year and an 8.02% increase month over month. For context, Tesla sold 78,906 cars from China in June. The company sold 76,965 vehicles in August 2022.

Considering that Gigafactory Shanghai’s production lines were upgraded in the third quarter, the remaining months of the fourth quarter would likely see Tesla China posting strong wholesale figures consistently. Previous reports have pointed to Giga Shanghai potentially producing about 266,500 cars in Q4 2022, which would be pivotal to Tesla’s goal of achieving 50% sales growth this year.

Gigafactory Shanghai produces only two vehicles — the Tesla Model 3 sedan and the Model Y crossover — but its offerings have become a staple of the domestic electric vehicle market in China. The Model Y, for one, has maintained its place as China’s best-selling high-end SUV priced at over RMB 300,000 (around $42,150) for several months.

Current starting prices for the Model 3 and Model 3 Performance in China are RMB 279,900 and RMB 367,900, respectively. Price points for the Model Y, Model Y Long Range, and Model Y Performance are RMB 316,900, RMB 394,900, and RMB 417,900, respectively.

Reports from China have indicated that Tesla is putting in some serious effort to push its vehicle sales this fourth quarter. On October 1, the company announced several purchase benefits on local social media platform Weibo. These incentives include insurance subsidies, a 0% down payment financing lease, and preferential loan rates. Such programs could very well maker vehicles like the Model Y even more prolific in China.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla China sells record 83,135 vehicles from Giga Shanghai in September: CPCA