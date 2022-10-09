Burglar arrested for breaking into SpaceX security vehicles

By

A thief who burglarized SpaceX security vehicles in Boca Chica was arrested, 23 Valley Central reported. The Cameron County Sheriff’s Department said that a San Benito man, 45-year-old Carlos Trevino, was taken into custody on Friday.

In September, deputies responded to a call at the SpaceX facilities near Boca Chica Beach. Several vehicles had been burglarized.

Five warrants for Trevino’s arrest were issued in September for stolen firearms and motor vehicles. The warrants included two charges of burglary to a vehicle, two charges of theft of a firearm, and one charge of theft of a motor vehicle.

“The SpaceX security officers informed the deputies and investigators that several vehicles had been burglarized, including two firearms and one vehicle that had been stolen,” the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department said.

“Investigators made contact with the owners of the vehicles who wished to pursue charges.”

The case is still under investigation, and Trevino was taken to the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center pending arraignment.

Falcon 9 launches the @Intelsat G-33/G-34 mission to orbit pic.twitter.com/WTLWLHK9nW — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 9, 2022

Just yesterday, SpaceX launched its Intelsat Galaxy 33 and Galaxy 34 satellites on a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The two satellites are supporting the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and its plan to keep the lower portion of the C-band spectrum available to cell service providers as they continue the rollout of 5G across the U.S.

On October 5th, SpaceX launched two Falcon 9 rockets a little over seven hours apart. One launch was of a Crew Dragon carrying four astronauts, and the other was another batch of Starlink internet satellites.

Your feedback is essential. If you have any comments or concerns or see a typo, you can email me at johnna@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter at @JohnnaCrider1.

Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. You can also follow Teslarati on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Burglar arrested for breaking into SpaceX security vehicles