The Boring Company’s new cologne will make a great gag gift for pranksters everywhere. Whether you’d like to get back at a jokester or have to give your worst enemy something for a Secret Santa, or actually like the smell of burnt hair, it would have interesting reactions, for sure.

In September, Elon Musk shared a new idea for a men’s cologne and said it was coming soon from The Boring Company, and yes, we speculated he might just be trolling. Although Elon Musk may still just be trolling the world here, there’s a chance he could be serious. I hope he does it. It’d be hilarious.

Today he tweeted again that the new cologne, Burnt Hair by Singed, is coming soon from The Boring Company with a new image. Elon Musk is known for trolling, and what better way to troll the world than by actually releasing cologne?

An excellent idea for gag gifts would be to produce the cologne in 1-3 ounce bottles and sell them for $69.42 during the holiday season. And perhaps have a variety of scents. Burnt Hair. Burnt Shorts. Dirt. The last would be a nod to all the dirt The Boring Company digs up while making the tunnels. Maybe set the dirt on fire with a Not-A-Flamethrower and call it Burnt Dirt.

In 2021, Ford actually released a cologne that smells like gasoline. Ford noted that in a company-commissioned survey, one in five drivers said that the smell of gasoline is what they’d miss the most when making the switch to an EV. So it made a cologne, Mach-Eau, that “fuses smoky accords, aspects of rubber, and even an ‘animal’ element to give a nod to the Mustang heritage.”

