Tesla Giga Texas Model Y line to pause, split-shift workers to shift to Cybertruck: observer

It appears that Gigafactory Texas is about to see some activity in the coming weeks. As per an observer of the facility, Tesla will be pausing Giga Texas’ Model Y line for upgrades at the beginning of July. Some staff from the electric vehicle production facility are reportedly being reassigned to the Cybertruck as well.

Tesla’s Gigafactories are arguably among the most interesting automotive facilities in the market. As such, it is no surprise that the factories inspire constant observations from the electric vehicle community. Gigafactory Texas is certainly one of these sites, with the facility being observed by several dedicated drone operators on a consistent basis.

Among the most notable Giga Texas watchers is Joe Tegtmeyer, who has been chronicling the progress of the Tesla site since its earliest days. Citing information reportedly gathered from various channels and his own observations of the Giga Texas complex itself, Tegtmeyer noted that Model Y production is expected to be paused for upgrades in the beginning of July. The downtime is expected to last about five days.

Gigafactory Texas is reportedly moving away from swing shifts as well, with the facility adopting a simpler Day and Night shift system. Interestingly enough, workers that were reportedly in the swing shift for the Model Y line will reportedly be dedicated to the Cybertruck’s production lines to finalize testing and calibration. This way, the Cybertruck line could enter production status. As noted by the Giga Texas watcher, this will likely take place around July to August.

Considering the reported pause of the Model Y line in Giga Texas, the production of the all-electric crossover would likely see a short-term decline as workers are trained for the vehicle’s revised production systems. After this period, however, the Model Y’s production is expected to ramp, and while a weekly target is yet to be teased, speculations are high that the revised lines for the all-electric crossover would be able to hit outputs that are higher than the 5,000 per week that Giga Texas previously attained.

