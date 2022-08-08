Tesla’s lobbying efforts tease “advanced manufacturing facility” in Canada

By

Tesla lobbying efforts in Ontario suggest the EV automaker’s next gigafactory might be in Canada.

Elon Musk considered a Tesla gigafactory in Canada during the recent Cyber Roundup (annual meeting of stockholders). Public documents submitted to Canada’s Lobbyists Registration system suggest that Tesla might be considering an advanced manufacturing facility in Ontario.

According to Electric Autonomy Canada, Tesla’s updated its lobbyist registry in July 2022. The revision included a new objective, seen below.

“Engage with the government and its agencies to identify opportunities for industrial and/or advanced manufacturing facility permitting reforms with the intent to increase the competitiveness of Ontario and its ability to attract capital investment through establishing approvals timeframes that are competitive with high-growth manufacturing locations in North America, while also working with government to identify or align incentives programs that could further increase the attractiveness of Ontario for industrial and/or advanced manufacturing investment.”

Teslarati searched through Canada’s Lobbyist Registry System and found an in-house Corporation called Tesla Motors Canada ULC. According to the site, Tesla last modified its lobby details in July.

New Tesla Gigafactories

During the 2022 Cyber Roundup, Elon Musk teased that Tesla would probably announce the location of another gigafactory by the end of the year.

“And we might be able to announce another factory location later this year,” he added. When he asked the audience where they thought Tesla’s next gigafactory should be located, quite a few mentioned Canada. “I’m half Canadian, so maybe I should,” Musk jokingly told the crowd.

Musk shared that Tesla still had a lot of work to do with Giga Berlin and Giga Texas. Both Tesla’s new HQ and factory in Germany started production earlier this year. The EV maker is still ramping production in Berlin and Austin.

“There’s a host of problems. None of the problems are individually all that difficult. But there’s like 10,000 of them. The rate of production is like how fast can you solve the 10,000 problems—essentially. And we’re solving them fast, but a lot of work to do,” said Elon Musk.

Musk estimated that Tesla would build about 10 or 12 gigafactories. Each Tesla factory would have an average output of about 1.5 million to 2 million units. These facilities should help Tesla achieve its ambitious goal of selling 20 million cars per year by 2030.



