Tesla Giga Berlin is aiming for 3k Model Y per week starting October: report

Tesla definitely seems to be coming back with a vengeance for the second half of 2022. Amidst reports that Gigafactory Shanghai is targeting an impressive output of 3k vehicles per day after its factory upgrades, Giga Berlin is also reportedly looking to achieve a somewhat similar milestone — 3k Model Y per week starting October 2022.

If Tesla Germany is successful, it would be a huge victory for Gigafactory Berlin. The facility, after all, was only permitted to start vehicle production this past March. Elon Musk mentioned last month that Gigafactory Berlin was already able to produce 1k Model Y in one week. Tesla SVP of Powertrain and Energy Engineering Drew Baglino also noted in last week’s earnings call that Giga Berlin could hit 5,000 vehicles per week by the end of the year.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, industry insider TeslaMag.de recently reported that since Monday, Giga Berlin employees have been working in two shifts, with the goal of producing 1.5K Model Y per week. This number will reportedly be ramped, at least until Tesla Germany could produce 3K Model Y per week. The target for this milestone is reportedly in October.

At a rate of 3K Model Y per week, Giga Berlin would be producing about 600 vehicles per day on an estimated five-day workweek. For the beginning of October, Tesla Germany would reportedly utilize three shifts of workers at Giga Berlin, though with 80% staff occupancy.

The publication also noted that so far, one of the roadblocks that have prevented Giga Berlin from ramping its vehicle production was the wastage from the Giga Presses for the Model Y’s rear underbody. Thanks to the recent upgrades to Giga Berlin, however, the wastage from the Giga Presses has reportedly been reduced by about 10%.

Tesla Giga Berlin is still a work in progress. So far, the facility is only producing one car from the factory’s first phase. Over time, however, Tesla has noted that Giga Berlin should be capable of producing about 500K vehicles annually, allowing the facility to address the demand for the all-electric crossover in the region.

