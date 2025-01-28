By

Based on Goldman Sachs’s recent report, Tesla’s future remains bright. Thanks to Tesla’s tech developments, including in AI, Wall Street analysts still long-term growth potential in the company.

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney reiterated the bank’s Neutral rating for Tesla. He also has a price target of $345 on TSLA stock.

“We believe Tesla remains well positioned for long-term growth, given its leadership position in EVs; the breadth/depth of its technical capabilities in AI, software, and hardware; and its ability to benefit from a full set of solutions including in charging and storage,” said the Goldman Sachs analyst.

“However, we see a handful of offsetting factors. These include: 1) We expect the ramp in FSD to take longer than Tesla currently targets; 2) We believe auto fundamentals could remain volatile in the near term (with lower pricing/incentives a headwind, and we expect delivery volumes to be somewhat lower than Tesla’s outlook for 2025); 3) We see valuation as full,” added Delaney.

Based on FactSet data, in general Wall Street analysts have grim forecasts for Tesla’s 2025 performance. Trump, competition from China, and Elon Musk’s political opinions are a few of the reasons analysts have delivered pessimistic predictions about TSLA stock.

Only time will tell if the analysts are right.

Tesla’s future remains bright: Goldman Sachs report