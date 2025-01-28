Honda 0 EV Lineup to kick off with a sub-$30K model

By

The Honda 0 series electric vehicle (EV) lineup might kick off with the launch of a $30,000 model.

A Honda spokesperson confirmed that the company plans to produce a sub-$30,000 EV. Honda reportedly plans to produce the sub-$30,000 EV in Japan for its upcoming 0 series EV lineup. The legacy automaker has yet to decide whether to release the sub-$30,000 EV in North America.

The Japanese automaker hopes its Honda 0 series will challenge the conventional image of EVs by steering away from a thick or heavy image and leaning into a more “thin, light, and wise” approach. As of this writing, the legacy OEM has only publicized concept models for the Honda 0 Saloon and Honda 0 SUV vehicles. Both Honda 0 Concept models might be above the $30,000 price tag.

