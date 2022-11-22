Tesla adds new hats to its online shop in time for the holiday shopping season

By

Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Tesla is adding more items to its online shop. Several new hats have been added, and some of the hats are made with recycled materials. The company’s mission is focused on sustainability and making accessories with recycled materials fits in.

After adding and selling out of the newly added Plaid Mug, Mega Packs (mini and backpacks), and the holiday blanket, Tesla has added new wearables to its online shop. The busiest shopping day of the year is three days away, and Tesla fans are quickly making their purchases.

The CyberRodeo hat is the lowest-priced option of the four hats ($35) and pays tribute to the grand opening of the company’s new global headquarters, Gigafactory Texas. Along with the CyberRodeo hat, Tesla added four additional hats. The three hats each have a visor made from recycled plastic bottles.

The Aero Snapback hat offers a “breathable fit.” The Icon Suede Hat is made with 100% vegan suede, and the Tempest Rope Hat is Tesla’s modern take on a classic mid-structured rope hat. The three hats also have the company’s T logo on the front. Tesla also added a Relaxed T logo hat in various colors: gold, red, black, and grey. It’s made with 100% cotton, and the visor is made from recycled plastic bottles.

