Tesla adds 4 new items to its online shop

Tesla added four new items to its online shop: a Plaid mug, a men’s Cyber Rodeo teeshirt, and two sizes of a vegan leather backpack. On Monday, Tesla added new limited edition engraved Sipping Glasses to its online shop. As the holiday shopping season approaches, Tesla is adding more new items to its shop for customers to enjoy.

The Plaid Mug is $30 and is inspired by Tesla’s Model X and Model X Plaid vehicles. “Our Plaid Mug takes your morning coffee beyond Ludicrous and into Plaid,” the company added. The ceramic mug has a matte black glazed exterior with the Tesla logo on each side. And inside the mug is the company’s signature Plaid graphic.

Telsa added two new backpacks to its shop. The Mega [back] Pack is Both backpacks are made with premium vegan leather and Tesla added that the products are inspired by its vehicles’ vegan interiors and black-and-white colorways.

“This collection is made from durable vegan leather with a custom-molded Tesla wordmark and finished with metallic hardware.” The Mega [back] Pack has several pockets, a padded laptop sleeve, and a side water bottle pocket designed to fit Teslas On the Road drinkware. The Mega [mini] Pack has the same features except for the water bottle pocket. Each backpack also comes with a Tesla-branded satin dust cover.

The Mega [back] Pack, $245, comes in black, and the Mini [back] Pack, $185, comes in white and is currently out of stock at this time.

Tesla also added a men’s Cyber Rodeo tee-shirt, which it said was inspired by the grand opening of Gigafactory Texas and its new global headquarters.

