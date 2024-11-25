By

BYD aims to launch its Blade Battery by 2025. BYD’s managing director of BYD Central Asia in Europe Auto Sales Division, Cao Shuang, shared information about the company’s battery tech development sector.

Shuang talked a little bit about BYD’s Blade Battery and its launch.

“So very soon, I think in the coming years, 2025, BYD will introduce the new generation of our remarkable blade battery. This will enhance the driving distance of our vehicles, and also extend the life cycle of the battery itself,” said BYD’s managing director.

Shuang also talked about BYD’s main focus in battery development.

“So BYD focuses on its battery life cycle management system. We are also working closely with partners in various industries to develop our battery reuse system, such as after the first life of the battery in vehicles, they can put to different kind of applications, like energy storage. And meanwhile, BYD also focuses on introducing new technologies to improve the energy density of our battery,” he said.

In February, BYD licensed its LFP blade battery cells to BorgWarner, a Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis supplier. Under its agreement with BYD, BorgWarner received the right to manufacture battery packs for commercial vehicles using blade cells.

BYD has been working diligently to improve its battery technology and partner with foreign companies. Earlier this year, the Chinese automaker reportedly partnered with battery supplier CATL to create a new electric vehicle (EV) battery with a 6C charge rate.

BYD Blade Battery to launch by 2025