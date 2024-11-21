By

Tesla customers in North America who take delivery of their vehicles this Q4 2024 are poised to get some incentives with their new car purchases. As per the electric vehicle maker, customers who purchase a Model S, Model X, Model 3, Model Y, or Cybertruck by the end of the year are eligible to receive three months of free Supercharging and Full Self-Driving (Supervised).

Tesla explained the incentive on its official North America website.

“Customers who take delivery of a new Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y or Cybertruck by December 31, 2024 are eligible for three months of free Full Self-Driving (Supervised) and Supercharging. Offer cannot be postponed to a later time or transferred to any other account or vehicle. An alternative option will not be made available to those who purchase Full Self-Driving (Supervised). Used vehicles and business orders are excluded from this promotion,” Tesla wrote.

With the incentive in place, it would appear that Tesla is still extremely serious about pushing its customers to experience the latest capabilities of FSD (Supervised). As could be seen in Tesla’s description of its Q4 2024 incentive, customers that do not purchase FSD with their vehicles actually stand to get more perks until the end of the year.

This is because customers who purchase FSD with their Model S3XY or Cybertruck would not receive three months of FSD (Supervised) access anymore, and no alternative would be provided. Interestingly enough, Tesla watchers also noted that similar incentives were offered previously, though only for inventory vehicles.

By offering three months of free Supercharging and FSD (Supervised) access, Tesla is effectively giving its customers an opportunity to experience its vision for the future—one where people are able to conveniently and sustainably travel long distances while their vehicles do most of the driving work.

