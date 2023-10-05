Tesla gets its newest adoptees of NACS in Hyundai and Kia

By

Tesla received news this morning that it would gain two new adoptees of its North American Charging Standard, or NACS, as Hyundai and Kia both committed to using the connector for its electric vehicles in the U.S. and Canada.

They are the two most recent companies to make the change, as Honda agreed to jump to NACS in September.

Hyundai is set to adopt the NACS in the fourth quarter of 2024 in the U.S., with Canadian vehicles to follow in the first half of 2025. The deal means Hyundai EVs will gain access to the more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America, doubling the size of DC fast-charging options for those who choose to drive the company’s EVs.

“Our collaboration with Tesla marks another milestone in our commitment to delivering exceptional EV experiences to our customers,” Hyundai Global President and COO José Muñoz said. “This new alliance will provide Hyundai EV owners confidence in their ability to conveniently charge their vehicles and complements our joint venture company to create a new, high-powered charging network with at least 30,000 stations across North America.”

Hyundai’s commitment will help bring a more well-rounded and more convenient ownership experience to those who drive the EVs that operate on the company’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). These vehicles include both the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6.

“We’re proud to welcome Hyundai as the latest adopter of the North American Charging Standard.” Senior Director of Charging at Tesla Rebecca Tinucci said.

Hyundai company Genesis will also be apart of the NACS “coalition,” as CEO Elon Musk once called it.

In addition to the partnership with Hyundai, Tesla has also added Kia to its list of automakers that will adopt the NACS.

Welcome Kia owners to Superchargers across North America ⚡️ — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) October 5, 2023

Kia’s EVs will also gain access to the North American Tesla Supercharger layout in Q4 2024, while current Niro EV and EV6 drivers, along with future EV9 owners, will have access via a soon-to-be-released NACS adapter and software updates with activation and payment via Kia Connect.

“As a leader in electrified mobility, Kia offers a growing number of world-class EVs with high-speed DC charging capabilities that will now be supported by the NACS charging network,” Sean Yoon, President and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America, said. “Having this kind of sprawling access to chargers will no doubt boost customer satisfaction, elevate the EV ownership experience, and enable drivers to reach more destinations across the continent on electricity.”

Hyundai and Kia are the tenth and eleventh car companies to adopt NACS since Tesla first struck deals with Aptera and Ford, which looked to secure more charging infrastructure for their customers.

The companies join Aptera, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Rivian, Polestar, Volvo, Fisker, and Mercedes-Benz as automakers to adopt the NACS standard.

