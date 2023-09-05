By

Kia teamed up with Wallbox to give EV9 owners access to bidirectional chargers.

The South Korean company plans to offer EV9 customers Wallbox’s Quasar 2 charger in the first half of Q1 2024. The Quasar 2 has vehicle-to-house and vehicle-to-grid capabilities. The charging solution provides up to 11.5 kW, allowing EV owners to charge and discharge their electric vehicles.

With Quasar 2, Kia drivers could discharge their electric vehicles to power their homes during a blackout. The Quasar 2 comes with Power Recovery Mode, designed to switch the user’s power source from the grid to their vehicles.

The Kia EV9 is equipped with a 76.1kWh and 99.8 kWh battery pack, making it an ideal emergency backup generator. Based on Wallbox estimates, the Kia EV9’s battery holds enough energy to power a typical household for four days.

The Kia EV9 follows in the footsteps of the EV6. The EV9 won the luxury category in the German Car of the Year 2024 award. The South Korean car competed against all models with a base price not exceeding €70,000 ($75,511.80). The EV6 previously earned the title of European Car of the Year in 2022.

The EV9 comes in two variants: the single-motor RWD and the Dual-Motor AWD. The Long Range single-motor RWD EV9 had 336 miles of range.

“As Kia’s new flagship, the EV9 plays a pivotal role in transforming our brand into a leading EV provider. With its extraordinarily variable and spacious interior, striking design, and ultra-fast charging technology, it sets new standards in the SUV segment,” said Won-Jeong Jeong, President of Kia Europe.

“We are very proud that the EV9 was named ‘German Luxury Car of the Year’ even before it is launched, as it is a strong signal that the Kia brand and its electrification strategy are recognized and awarded by German industry experts,” he said.

