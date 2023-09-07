Honda adopts Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) for North America

By

Honda Motor Co. has announced that it had reached an agreement with Tesla to adopt the electric vehicle maker’s North American Charging Standard (NACS).

Honda’s first electric vehicle with a default NACS port is expected to be launched in 2025. From that point forward, Honda will be equipping its vehicles with NACS ports. Before 2025, Honda’s electric cars will still be fitted with a Combined Charging System (CCS) port, though the vehicles will still be designed to be compatible with Tesla Superchargers through the use of an adaptor.

Welcome Honda owners to Superchargers across North America⚡️ — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) September 7, 2023

With the agreement in place, Honda EV drivers could use Tesla Superchargers, which will significantly enhance the electric car ownership experience. With access to the Supercharger Network, customers of Honda’s electric cars should be able to go on long trips without any difficulties. Tesla’s Superchargers, after all, are among the most expansive and reliable DC fast-charging networks in the United States.

Tesla extended an open invitation to fellow automakers to adopt its charging standard last November, and since then, numerous carmakers and charging companies have joined what CEO Elon Musk has dubbed the “NACS coalition.” With its recent announcement, Honda will be joining fellow automakers Ford, General Motors, Volvo, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, Rivian, Polestar, and Fisker in the growing NACS family.

When Tesla opened the NACS to other automakers, the EV maker highlighted the advantages of its charging standard. “The Tesla charging connector is the most proven in North America, offering AC charging and up to 1 MW DC charging in one slim package. It has no moving parts, is half the size, and twice as powerful as Combined Charging System (CCS) connectors,” Tesla noted.

Prior to its adoption of the NACS, Honda announced that it was also developing a joint venture with six other automakers to build a high-powered charging network for EVs in North America. These automakers are BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, and Stellantis.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads-up.

Honda adopts Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) for North America