Tesla is giving its Insurance customers a retroactive credit as relief amid pandemic

Tesla will be issuing credits to customers of its Insurance program in response to a California order for insurers to provide financial relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With Californians driving fewer miles and many businesses closed due to the COVID-19 emergency, consumers need relief from premiums that no longer reflect their present-day risk of accident or loss,” said California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara. “[The] mandatory action will put money back in people’s pockets when they need it most.”

In an email to Tesla Insurance customers in California, the electric carmaker noted that a 20% credit would be applied to insurance premiums paid for March and April. The update comes on the heels of communications from major insurance providers, including Allstate, Geico and State Farm, that financial relief was being provided to their customers.

Tesla owner and Reddit user u/jhochenbaum shared a notice from a Tesla Insurance Service rep, which indicates that an automatic credit would be issued to their credit card on file.

Tesla notes the following in its e-mail to Insurance customers:

“Dear Tesla Insurance Customer,

To help support our customers during these uncertain times, Tesla Insurance Services is providing you with a 20% credit for your March and April auto insurance payments.

We will automatically credit the card on your account, most recently used for payment. No action is required on your part with credits issued automatically in the coming weeks.

If you have any questions, please contact us at (844) 348-3752.

Thank you,

Tesla Insurance Services”

Tesla’s credit back to its insurance customers comes at a critical time for a growing number of small businesses and households facing financial challenges as a result of the shelter-in-place lockdowns. According to Bloomberg, 22 million people in the United States have filed for unemployment in April as businesses deemed “non-essential” have shut down.

Tesla rolled out its insurance service in late August 2019. The service is currently only available to drivers in California who own any of the company’s electric vehicles. Tesla has stated in the past that drivers could save up to 20% by using its in-house coverage. The company said it could offer lower rates to drivers due to the improved safety of its vehicles.

“Tesla Insurance is able to leverage the advanced technology, safety, and serviceability of our cars to provide insurance at a lower cost. This pricing reflects the benefits of Tesla’s active safety and advanced driver assistance features that come standard on all new Tesla vehicles,” a company blog post said after the program launched.

Tesla has made attempts to help customers and employees alike during the virus. After closing numerous production facilities in the first quarter of the year, Tesla also implemented several safety measures, like contactless delivery, to help maintain the safety of all members of the Tesla community.