Tesla products to be integrated with Samsung’s SmartThings Energy

Samsung Electronics has announced a strategic partnership with Tesla. The partnership will allow Tesla’s energy products, such as Powerwall batteries, solar inverters, and wall connectors, to be connected to the Samsung SmartThings Energy platform. The collaboration is expected to be showcased at CES 2024.

As noted by Samsung in a press release, the Tesla collaboration is made possible through Tesla’s open APIs. It also contributes to Samsung’s goal of offering customers a convenient, seamless home experience. Chanwoo Park, EVP and Head of IoT Development Team of Device Platform Center at Samsung Electronics, shared a comment about the partnership.

“Tesla Energy’s customers can now manage and monitor the power status of their homes through SmartThings Energy and Samsung devices in addition to the Tesla app, ensuring more access and connectivity. This new collaboration is a key milestone for Samsung Electronics in making our solution more widely available beyond home appliances,” the executive noted.

With the collaboration in place, Samsung SmartThings Energy will be able to sync with a number of the Tesla App’s energy features. This means that alerts from functions like the Powerwall battery’s “Storm Watch” feature could be displayed on devices that are connected through SmartThings, such as Samsung TVs and mobile phones. Users can also activate AI Energy Mode within SmartThings to optimize Powerwall backup during power outages

Tesla Senior Vice President of Powertrain and Energy Engineering Drew Baglino shared his optimism about Tesla Energy’s collaboration with Samsung Electronics.

“At Tesla we are excited to add capability to our products to interact with other intelligent devices and software in customers’ homes. We recently published FleetAPI, allowing developers to interact with Powerwall, Solar, and Wall Connector in addition to our vehicles. We are pleased that Samsung has chosen to be an early developer, given its leading position in consumer smart home technology. Customers will be able to view the status of their grid connectivity across multiple devices and intelligently control home loads to extend their Powerwall energy when off grid,” Baglino said.

Samsung Electronics is expected to showcase the SmartThings Energy-Tesla Powerwall integration at its CES 2024 booth. The service is slated for launch sometime in Q2 2024.

