Tesla investment hope not yet abandoned by Indonesian President

Tesla is still in talks with Indonesia regarding a potential investment, the country’s President Joko Widodo said.

Tesla has been expanding its footprint on a global scale for several years, with the most recent pieces of evidence being its Gigafactories in China, Germany, and Mexico. The automaker has also launched its vehicles in several new markets over the past few years, bringing EVs to new countries.

However, only a few regions are in the running for potential investment from Tesla, whether it be for vehicle production or other operations, and Indonesia is one country that has been widely regarded as one of the biggest potential players for a facility from the electric automaker.

Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo has been adamant for some time now on Tesla investing in his country. While Tesla just recently announced a new Gigafactory in 2023, which landed in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, CEO Elon Musk also said earlier this year that the company could potentially reveal another new location for investment this year.

However, the possibility of that seems relatively slim after Musk’s comments on Tesla’s most recent Earnings Call, where he spoke extensively regarding unfavorable macroeconomic conditions (via The Motley Fool):

“I’m not saying things will be bad. I’m just saying they might be. And I think like Tesla is an incredibly capable ship, but we need to make sure like as — if the macroeconomic conditions are stormy, even if the best ship is still going to have tough times.”

Musk also stated that Tesla would slow down its development of the Mexico factory:

“…in Mexico, we’re laying the groundwork to begin construction and doing all the long lead items, but I think we want to just get a sense for the global economy is like before we go full tilt on the Mexico factory. I am worried about the high interest rate environment that we’re in.”

Nevertheless, Widodo believes Tesla will still be investing in Indonesia based on recent talks he has held with the company’s brass. In an interview with Bloomberg, Widodo held out hopes that Tesla could still invest as he states Musk is still in talks with his government:

“Indonesia is still communicating with Tesla. We continue to communicate with Elon Musk. Yes, we’re still talking to Elon Musk.”

Widodo went on to talk about other companies that have already committed to Indonesian investments:

“But not only with Tesla. Now, the investors that have come include Hyundai. Next year, they will start producing electric vehicles that are made with entirely locally-sourced components. There is also BYD that wants to enter.”

Of course, Tesla has also held talks with India for the better part of a decade, but terms of an agreement have yet to be established as the automaker has been hoping to test demand through imports from China. The Indian government is not keen on the idea unless Tesla commits to building a factory first.

