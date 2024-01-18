Tesla investors post questions for TSLA Q4 and FY 2023 earnings call

By

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings call is less than a week away, and investors are already submitting questions for the event’s Q&A session.

Similar to past earnings calls, Tesla is gathering inquiries from both retail and institutional TSLA shareholders using investor communications platform Say. As of writing, Say’s webpage for the Tesla Q4 and FY 2023 earnings call features a variety of questions, spanning topics from the next-generation vehicle, Giga Mexico’s construction, and Cybertruck reservation numbers, to automotive gross margins and Elon Musk’s social media posts about his compensation plan.

Following are the top ten questions from TSLA retail investors that are currently listed in Say:

Given that you moved the start of the next-generation compact vehicle production to Austin, has the timeline improved so that we might see next-generation platform vehicles in 2025? Mr. Musk has asked for a 25% stake in Tesla. Will the BOD consider a share buyback to help archive this? And if so, what would that dollar amount look like? How many Cybertruck orders are in the queue, and when do you anticipate you will be able to fulfill all existing orders? When will Tesla start construction on the Giga Nevada expansion and Giga Mexico, and when can we expect each of these to produce their first products, such as 4680, Semi, and next-gen vehicles? What has been the barrier to ramping 4680 cells into the multi-million cells per week rate, and when do you expect to get there? When will Optimus be deployed in Tesla’s Gigafactories? What are Tesla’s biggest priorities for 2024? When will you ramp to mass production of the Semi, and what are the barriers to getting there? When will FSD V12 roll out to the public? Why don’t you offer tiered pricing for FSD? Take-up rates would significantly increase if you reduced the price for those who are intending to use (FSD) for solely personal use. You can charge a higher rate for robotaxi/commercial use in the future when available.

Following are five questions from TSLA institutional investors that are currently aggregated by Say:

What is your expectation for automotive gross margins (excluding regulatory credits) for the full year? Does the company anticipate a 50% volume CAGR to be realized in either of 2024 or 2025? If not, why not? Can you please speak to the economics and attach rate of Autobidder. This is now making significant trading profit for customers. How does Tesla share in that value? Instead of a new equity compensation plan, could Tesla acquire X, X.ai, and/or SpaceX in order to bring additional AI expertise into Tesla while increasing Elon’s voting control of the business? In light of recent residual value declines vs. the potential for future asset price appreciation with FSD, should Tesla repurchase all used Tesla vehicles outside its existing inventory?

Tesla is expected to hold its Q4 and FY 2023 earnings call on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Central Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Tesla executives such as CEO Elon Musk are expected to be part of the call.

Do you have questions that you would like to address to Tesla? Here’s a link to Say’s webpage for the Tesla Q4 and FY 2023 earnings call so you can share your inquiry.

