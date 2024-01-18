By

BYD announced plans to invest $14 billion in smart car technology, including autonomous driving software and driver-assistance systems.

China’s top automaker, BYD, recently hosted 2024 Dream Day at its global headquarters in Shenzhen. During the event, BYD unveiled its strategy of Integrated Vehicle Intelligence and launched the XUANJI Architecture for smart new energy vehicles.

BYD’s Integrated Vehicle Intelligence strategy aims to remold and design smart energy vehicles around the XUANJI Architecture. The Chinese automaker seeks to improve its advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) as it increasingly becomes a major selling point for customers in China and worldwide, reported Automotive News.

“Integrated Vehicle Intelligence is set to steer the future direction of vehicular intelligence and so accelerate the transformation of the automotive industry,” said the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BYD Wang Chuanfu.

The XUANJI Architecture will act as the brain and neural network of BYD’s upcoming smart new energy vehicles. Alongside the XUANJI Architecture, BYD also rolled out the XUANJI AI Large Model, a multimodal vehicular artificial intelligence.

BYD plans to roll out an advanced driver-assistance system called Navigate on Autopilot, enabling drivers to take their hands off the wheel and feet off the pedal in certain situations. The ADAS will require drivers to touch the steering wheel every 15 seconds.

Navigate on Autopilot will be installed in BYD smart new energy vehicles with prices over RMB 300,000. It is already available in BYD’s Denza N7 EV. BYD’s ADAS will be available to purchase as an upgrade for BYD smart cars priced over RMB 200,000, like the company’s Yangwang luxury models.

