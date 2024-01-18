Ford launches the Mustang Mach-E’s ‘Bronze Appearance Package’

By

Ford has launched a new look for the 2024 Mustang Mach-E all-electric vehicle, expanding customer cosmetic options with the new “Bronze Appearance Package.”

The Bronze Appearance Package fits bronze accents on several different body colors, giving a fresh and unique look to Ford’s introductory electric vehicle that was launched in 2020.

The Mustang Mach-E Bronze Appearance Package features Sinister Bronze painted aluminum wheels, Bronze “Mach-E 4X” door badges, and a rear GT Badge outlined in Sinister Bronze, along with a bold bronze mesh front grille that will complement Shadow Black, Star White Metallic Tri-Coast, and new Eruption Green body colors.

The Bronze Appearance Package also packs several other features:

Striking 20-inch Sinister Bronze painted aluminum wheels

Eye-catching Mustang “Mach-E 4X” door badges and rear GT Badge outlined in Sinister Bronze

Bold bronze mesh front grille that adds dynamic coloring and aggressive style to the vehicle’s exterior

Available on Shadow Black, Star White Metallic Tri-Coast, and new Eruption Green body colors

Opportunity for an optional performance upgrade, delivering the quickest 0-60 time of any production Mustang Mach-E ever.

Ford is also giving new standard features to the GT model, which include:

MagneRide Damping System for optimal handling performance

Performance-focused components, including 385-millimeter front rotors with red-painted Brembo(R) branded front brake calipers

Ford Performance front seats now with 10-Way Power Driver Seat

This is not the first time Ford has launched a dedicated Appearance Package with an EV. In fact, last year, it launched a Blacked-Out version of the F-150 Lightning, known as the Platinum Black package.

Ford says the Bronze Appearance Package will be available for $60,990 and will be available for ordering later this winter. The Mustang Mach-E GT AWD with Extended Range and the Bronze look is what Ford lists at this price.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Ford launches the Mustang Mach-E’s ‘Bronze Appearance Package’