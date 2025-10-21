Tesla just made Service even easier and more convenient

Tesla just made servicing your vehicle even easier and more convenient than it already is.

All it did was add a new section to its smartphone app.

Tesla has officially launched a new Maintenance tab that estimates the repair date and cost, and uses vehicle data to determine if any part is in need of replacement.

It can be found by accessing the app, going to Service, then hitting Request Service, and then Maintenance.

This can be accessed in your Tesla App by touching: Service —> Request Service —> Maintenance https://t.co/WXrhm6KpZZ pic.twitter.com/xpFx4tHs3O Advertisement — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) October 20, 2025

The new feature is rolling out to iOS users now; we have not heard any confirmation from Android phone users whether they are receiving it too. Since it is not a vehicle capability, we do not believe Tesla will delay the release of the feature to Android phones.

Teslas are already well known for having extremely low maintenance needs, and semi-annual check ups usually only require a tire rotation and some additional windshield washer fluid. There is not a need for things like oil changes or other things that are routinely needed on combustion engine cars due to the lack of parts.

Additionally, the small addition to the company’s smartphone app will help facilitate needs for Service, and could help relieve some congestion, while also streamlining the repair process for technicians.

Advertisement

One of the biggest complaints about owning a Tesla is Service wait times, as availability can be extremely limited in some areas. However, Tesla has done a lot to work on increasing the number of Service centers it has, while also working hard to streamline service and make it less time-consuming.

Tesla has aimed to have an F1-style service experience, but it has not worked out that way. With that being said, there are significantly fewer complaints with Tesla’s Service division than in years past. With the presence of Mobile Technicians and more refined Service processes, things are definitely improving.