Tesla has added an ingenious solution to its smartphone app to help streamline Service appointments and make things easier for technicians and vehicle owners.

Tesla Service is still one of the most polarizing parts of electric vehicle ownership, as it usually results in somewhat mixed reviews in terms of availability and overall customer satisfaction.

We have reported on some of these issues in the past, all of which stem from a Service strategy that would help get cars in and out of the garage. The problem is that things are still not perfect.

Phasing out loaner vehicles, at least for the most part, using Uber credits, and adopting an F1 pit stop-style strategy is what Tesla has used in recent memory.

But recently, we also reported that some owners were reporting wait times of two months to get an appointment for service.

Tesla is still working to make things more efficient and streamline the entire Service process. Recently, it added a new “Areas of Concern” section to its Smartphone app, helping owners identify specific areas that they might want looked at by service technicians:

The new “Areas of Concern” feature is excellent for owners who might not get one-on-one face time with their service technician at an appointment. Perhaps a ding in the door or a faulty headlight needs to be looked at.

Now, you can select it to bring these issues to the attention of the technicians who will be working on your vehicle during appointments.

The question is, how much will this help the service process Tesla has created? It surely should help eliminate mistakes made by techs or things that might have been a request by the owner but were not put on paper and thus were not looked over to determine a fix.

Still, it would be nice to see Tesla continue to expand its service footprint to make maintenance more available for owners.

Tesla adds ingenious solution to app to streamline Service appointments