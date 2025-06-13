Tesla launches new Model S and Model X, and the changes are slim

Tesla has officially launched the newest versions of its flagship Model S and Model X vehicles, but the changes are pretty slim, which is something we expected when a couple cars were spotted during public testing recently.

The new “refreshed” Model S and Model X were spotted recently by The Kilowatts, and the changes appeared to be a new front camera, a new color, and only a handful of other changes.

Tesla officially announced the launch of the Model S and Model X on Thursday night, and here’s what it listed as the changes to the two vehicles:

Model S & X are now even better – launching today in the US 🇺🇸 Highlights: – Frost Blue paint color Advertisement – Up to 410 miles of range (Model S Long Range – our longest range Tesla yet) – Even quieter inside: less wind + road noise & more effective Active Noise Cancellation – New… pic.twitter.com/i4PcEklOWj — Tesla (@Tesla) June 13, 2025

Frost Blue paint color

Up to 410 miles of range (Model S Long Range – our longest range Tesla yet)

Even quieter inside: less wind + road noise & more effective Active Noise Cancellation

New wheel designs & improved aerodynamics = more range

Front fascia camera for better visibility

Dynamic ambient lighting that brings unique animations along the dash & doors upon entry

An even smoother ride thanks to new bushings & suspension design

Adaptive driving beams

New exterior styling for Model S Plaid, optimized for high-speed stability

More space for 3rd row occupants & cargo (Model X)

We expected most of these changes, especially the new Frost Blue paint color, as it was spotted by The Kilowatts in its initial coverage of the cars being spotted a few weeks back. Here’s what it looks like officially:

Some of the changes are familiar from the Model Y Refresh, which featured the quieter interior through acoustic-lined glass, a front fascia camera, new bushings, and suspension improvements for a smoother ride.

However, Tesla did refine the Model S Plaid’s exterior for “optimized high-speed stability.” You can see the difference between the two below:

The front-end air diffusers are much deeper, and the front end is more boxy than the previous iteration of the Plaid Model S.

Here are some more images of the Model S that Tesla released in a teaser video:

Tesla sells such a low volume of the Model S and Model X that it was probably less than likely that the company would put endless manpower and effort into completely redesigning it. CEO Elon Musk said a few years ago that the two cars would only stay in production for “sentimental reasons.”

While they are very special to the Tesla family, they are not incredibly important to the mission of the company.