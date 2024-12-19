Tesla’s new Model Y is reportedly coming to China very soon – here’s when

By

Tesla’s new refreshed Model Y, which has been codenamed “Juniper,” is reportedly set to launch in the Chinese market very soon, local media in the country is reporting.

CarNewsChina is indicating that the new Model Y will have both a five-seat and six-seat variation. The five-seater will feature a facelift much like the Model 3 “Highland” did, and will enter production in January 2025.

There is no information on when the six-seater version could enter production, but the report says the five-seat Model Y Juniper will start being built at Gigafactory Shanghai in China just after the new year in January.

The six-seater Model Y Juniper will likely enter production later in the year. Reuters reported in September that this version of the new Model Y would be manufactured by late 2025. The report from the outlet also stated that Tesla was asking suppliers to prepare for a substantial increase in production of the Model Y in Shanghai.

There will be several notable changes between the current version of the all-electric crossover and the new version that will begin production next year, the report says.

Many of the changes will be related to the interior and exterior design, but there will also be battery and performance upgrades to help bolster the vehicle’s reputation as one of the best in the highly competitive Chinese electric vehicle market.

We have also spotted several Model Y Juniper test mules in the United States, as the vehicle is under wraps in California on public roads. Not all of the exact changes are yet known.

With the Model 3 Highland, Tesla focused on a new, more minimalistic interior, greater suspension performance, better cabin noise reduction, and a new fascia that gave the all-electric sedan a more modern look.

