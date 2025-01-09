Tesla Model Y “Juniper” with “cyber” headlights and no camo sighted in China

By

The first photographs of a fully-uncovered updated Tesla Model Y “Juniper” prototype have been shared online.

As can be seen in the photos, Tesla seems to have implemented some “cyber” design elements to its best-selling vehicle.

The latest sighting:

Photos of the apparent Tesla Model Y “Juniper” prototype were recently shared on Chinese social media.

The photos were reportedly taken at a winter testing facility in Northeast China.

Unlike other sightings of the vehicle, the photos showed a vehicle that was not covered in camouflage at all.

With this, the first sighting of a fully uncovered Model Y “Juniper” has been reported.

Model Y “Juniper” uncovered:

Immediately noticeable from the leaked images was the fact that the apparent Model Y “Juniper” features a “cyber” lightbar that resembles the lights of the Cybertruck and the Cybercab.

Similar to the Cybercab, the “cyber” lightbar appears to be the Model Y “Juniper’s” headlights.

The vehicle in the sighting features a front fascia with design elements that are similar to the reengineered Model 3 Performance. This hints that the updated Model Y prototype in the image may be a performance model.

A red light bar is quite evident in the rear of the vehicle, though its placement is quite high.

The suspension of the vehicle in the leaked images also appears to be quite high when the images were taken. This may hint at the new Model Y receiving the reengineered Model 3’s adaptive damping system, which adjusts automatically to improve ride quality.

The latest Model Y “Juniper” rumors:

Elon Musk and Tesla have been very silent about the Model Y “Juniper,” though sightings of camouflaged prototypes of the vehicle have been increasing in recent months.

Reports from China also suggest that Giga Shanghai is already starting the initial production of the updated all-electric crossover.

