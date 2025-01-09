Tesla Model Y “Juniper” with “cyber” headlights and no camo sighted in China

The first photographs of a fully-uncovered updated Tesla Model Y “Juniper” prototype have been shared online.
As can be seen in the photos, Tesla seems to have implemented some “cyber” design elements to its best-selling vehicle.
The latest sighting:
- Photos of the apparent Tesla Model Y “Juniper” prototype were recently shared on Chinese social media.
- The photos were reportedly taken at a winter testing facility in Northeast China.
- Unlike other sightings of the vehicle, the photos showed a vehicle that was not covered in camouflage at all.
- With this, the first sighting of a fully uncovered Model Y “Juniper” has been reported.
Model Y “Juniper” uncovered:
- Immediately noticeable from the leaked images was the fact that the apparent Model Y “Juniper” features a “cyber” lightbar that resembles the lights of the Cybertruck and the Cybercab.
- Similar to the Cybercab, the “cyber” lightbar appears to be the Model Y “Juniper’s” headlights.
- The vehicle in the sighting features a front fascia with design elements that are similar to the reengineered Model 3 Performance. This hints that the updated Model Y prototype in the image may be a performance model.
- A red light bar is quite evident in the rear of the vehicle, though its placement is quite high.
- The suspension of the vehicle in the leaked images also appears to be quite high when the images were taken. This may hint at the new Model Y receiving the reengineered Model 3’s adaptive damping system, which adjusts automatically to improve ride quality.
The latest Model Y “Juniper” rumors:
- Elon Musk and Tesla have been very silent about the Model Y “Juniper,” though sightings of camouflaged prototypes of the vehicle have been increasing in recent months.
- Reports from China also suggest that Giga Shanghai is already starting the initial production of the updated all-electric crossover.
