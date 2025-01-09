News

Tesla Model Y “Juniper” with “cyber” headlights and no camo sighted in China

Credit: @xiaoteshushu/X
The first photographs of a fully-uncovered updated Tesla Model Y “Juniper” prototype have been shared online. 

As can be seen in the photos, Tesla seems to have implemented some “cyber” design elements to its best-selling vehicle.

The latest sighting:

  • Photos of the apparent Tesla Model Y “Juniper” prototype were recently shared on Chinese social media.
  • The photos were reportedly taken at a winter testing facility in Northeast China.
  • Unlike other sightings of the vehicle, the photos showed a vehicle that was not covered in camouflage at all. 
  • With this, the first sighting of a fully uncovered Model Y “Juniper” has been reported.
Credit: @xiaoteshushu/X
Credit: @xiaoteshushu/X

Model Y “Juniper” uncovered:

  • Immediately noticeable from the leaked images was the fact that the apparent Model Y “Juniper” features a “cyber” lightbar that resembles the lights of the Cybertruck and the Cybercab.
  • Similar to the Cybercab, the “cyber” lightbar appears to be the Model Y “Juniper’s” headlights. 
  • The vehicle in the sighting features a front fascia with design elements that are similar to the reengineered Model 3 Performance. This hints that the updated Model Y prototype in the image may be a performance model.
  • A red light bar is quite evident in the rear of the vehicle, though its placement is quite high.
  • The suspension of the vehicle in the leaked images also appears to be quite high when the images were taken. This may hint at the new Model Y receiving the reengineered Model 3’s adaptive damping system, which adjusts automatically to improve ride quality.
Credit: @MatthewDR/X

The latest Model Y “Juniper” rumors:

