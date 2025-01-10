The Tesla Model Y “Juniper” is not stalkless like the Model 3

By

The new Tesla Model Y “Juniper” was a mix of the expected and unexpected. While some of the vehicle’s exterior elements were accurately speculated by the electric vehicle community, some of its key features came as a surprise.

This is especially the case in the new Model Y’s cabin, where a particularly interesting component stood out.

Stalk vs stalkless:

Since the launch of the Tesla Model S Plaid in 2021, it became evident that Tesla was moving towards a stalkless design language—no turn signals and no physical gearshift.

Tesla repeated this theme with the refreshed Model X, as well as the much more affordable reengineered Model 3 sedan.

Speculations were then high that Tesla’s update to the Model Y will likely feature a stalkless system as well.

Much to the surprise of many, however, images from Tesla’s new Model Y configurator revealed that the updated all-electric crossover will have a physical stalk.

The Model Y’s stalk:

Tesla described the new Model Y’s stalk as follows:

“The New Model Y provides effortless control with a precision-engineered indicator stalk, thoughtfully refined based on valuable customer feedback. We’ve introduced customizable steering wheel switches, allowing quick and intuitive operation of the most frequently used vehicle functions to better meet drivers’ needs.”

The reaction so far:

Tesla’s decision to equip the update to its best-selling vehicle with a physical stalk has received polarizing reactions from EV community members.

Some lamented the fact that Tesla was not fully able to commit to using a stalkless design for its vehicles, especially a best-seller like the Model Y.

Others, however, praised Tesla for retaining a physical stalk for the new Model Y.

The Model Y attracts drivers who are new to EVs, after all, so it might be best for the all-electric crossover to offer an experience that is quite familiar.

