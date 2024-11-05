Tesla launches Third Party Business Tokens

By

Tesla has started promoting its Third Party Business Tokens. The tokens are part of the electric vehicle maker’s Tesla for Business (T4B) platform, which allows third party apps to integrate with Tesla’s suite of products in a seamless manner.

With the Third Party Business Tokens in place, businesses that wish to develop products and services for Tesla owners would be able to do so fairly easily. The launch of the third-party tokens was highlighted by Tesla Fleet & Business Manager Sloan Cinelli, who posted about the service on his personal LinkedIn page.

“Third-party applications can now interact with cars they have been granted access to by a Tesla for Business admin. T4B administrators can systematically authorize an app through the Tesla for Business platform,” Cinelli wrote in his post.

The Tesla manager further noted that the Tesla Fleet API has gone live in all regions, and it supports all types of devices that are offered by the company. Cinelli noted that Tesla is excited to see what its partners could develop for its ever-growing user base.

“Tesla Fleet API is live in all regions, and supports all types of Tesla devices. We are excited to see what our partners will build to generate additional value for our customers,” the Tesla Manager noted.

Tesla posted all the pertinent information about Third Party Business Tokens from its T4B platform here.

