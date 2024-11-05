By

Tesla China really does seem to be putting the pedal to the metal. As per the electric vehicle maker, domestic customers who ordered a new vehicle through Tesla China’s official trade-in service before December 3 would have the opportunity to win a tour of Giga Shanghai.

The new incentive was announced on Tesla’s official account on Chinese social media platform Weibo. As per Tesla China’s Weibo post, ten winners will be selected for the special Gigafactory Shanghai tour until December 3. Winners will be able to bring a friend to the tour, and they will receive round trip air tickets and one night of hotel accommodation for free.

“From now until December 3, users who order a new Tesla car through Tesla’s official replacement service and complete the car pick-up within the contract period will have the opportunity to bring your friends to visit Tesla’s Shanghai Super Factory! We provide you with round-trip air tickets and one night hotel accommodation,” Tesla China wrote.

Tesla China’s Gigafactory Shanghai tour incentive might very well prove popular among the company’s customers in China. The facility, after all, stands as Tesla’s largest factory by volume, with an estimated annual output of over 950,000 vehicles per year, as per the Q3 2024 Update Letter. Giga Shanghai produces the Model 3 and the Model Y for both the domestic Chinese and foreign markets.

Giga Shanghai has achieved a number of milestones as of late. In late September, Tesla China announced that it had exported its one millionth vehicle from Giga Shanghai, just four years since the facility started exporting vehicles to foreign territories. Giga Shanghai also produced its three millionth car—a red Tesla Model Y—in October.

Tesla China offers Giga Shanghai tour incentive