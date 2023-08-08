Tesla’s first third-party app is here, and it’s all about fleets

By

**UPDATED with a comment from Standard Fleet CEO and founder David Hodge.

Tesla appears to have quietly rolled out its support for official third-party applications. The first third-party app is Standard Fleet, a fleet management platform that’s currently being used by a number of Tesla ride-sharing and EV-sharing companies across the globe.

Standard Fleet is the brainchild of Apple veteran and longtime Tesla owner David Hodge. Launched last year, the platform seeks to provide online and mobile tools to ensure that electric vehicle fleets are managed in an efficient and profitable manner. A key advantage offered by Standard Fleet lies in the fact that it’s software-based, so fleet owners are not required to purchase any cumbersome third-party devices just to monitor and manage their fleet.

Since its launch, Standard Fleet has received support from a number of notable Tesla-related businesses. These include Revel in New York, which operates a fleet of Model Y crossovers for ride-sharing, as well as MisterGreen Electric Lease, which manages over 5,000 Teslas in Europe. Arizona-based EV Access, whose fleet is nearing the 1,000-unit mark, has also noted that it uses Standard Fleet for its business.

Tesla Access

As observed by Teslarati, Standard Fleet’s login page now shows a button that allows users to connect to the fleet management platform’s online dashboard using a Tesla Single Sign-On (SSO) system. Clicking “Sign in with Tesla” directs users to Tesla’s authorization page, where they can grant Standard Fleet access to their Tesla profile information, vehicle location, data, and commands. Once users grant the necessary permissions, they will be directed to Standard Fleet’s dashboard, where they can manage their Tesla fleet.

Credit: Standard Fleet Credit: Standard Fleet

Users that provide Standard Fleet with the necessary permissions to access their vehicle data could be assured, as the EV management platform notes that Tesla users could revoke access to their accounts at any time at Tesla.com. Standard Fleet also notes that it connects to Tesla through OAuth, so the company only receives an “access token” from the EV maker. This means that Standard Fleet does not access users’ Tesla passwords at all.

While Tesla is yet to formally announce its support for Standard Fleet as an official third-party app as of writing, the Tesla login buttons on the EV management platform’s webpage and mobile app seem confirmation enough. The fact that Standard Fleet is also listed in Tesla’s “Third Party Apps” menu is just icing on the cake.

Electric Fleets

Standard Fleet’s support as Tesla’s first third-party app seems to be coming at the right time. As noted by Standard Fleet founder David Hodge, it’s only a matter of time before most vehicle fleets become electric. EVs just make sense for fleets, as they are easy to track, maintain, and support. With this in mind, having Tesla’s first third-party app be a fleet management system makes sense, as it suggests that the company is determined to support customers that operate businesses using its electric cars.

The Model Y is already an excellent fleet vehicle, with its stellar performance, ample range, and space. The Cybertruck, at least when Tesla ramps its production and stabilizes its cost, would likely be an equally good or even better fleet vehicle. There is definitely some demand, after all, for a reasonably-priced rugged vehicle that requires minimal maintenance and is easy to track. Future electric cars like the Robovan and the affordable Tesla that will be produced at Gigafactory Mexico would likely be excellent fleet units as well.

We’re excited to confirm Standard Fleet is a third party app for Tesla vehicles.



To get started: go to our site and login with a Tesla account. We will never see your password and you can revoke our access at any time.



Good scoop by @Teslarati broke this news today. — Standard Fleet (@StandardFleet) August 8, 2023

Standard Fleet founder and CEO David Hodge issued a brief comment about the EV management platform being a third-party application for Tesla. “Teslas are fantastic fleet vehicles. We have nearly 100,000 EVS connected and are thrilled to make this step to improve how we can support our innovative EV Fleet customers,” Hodge said in a comment to Teslarati.

Tesla App Store

The arrival of Standard Fleet as Tesla’s first third-party bodes well for a dedicated App Store for the company’s electric cars. Teslas, after all, are akin to advanced computers on wheels. They already function quite a lot like modern smartphones in the way that they improve and change through over-the-air software updates. An App Store for the company then makes sense as a next step for Tesla.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has referenced the idea of a dedicated Tesla App Store in the past. During a 2019 interview with Ryan McCaffrey of the Ride the Lightning podcast, Musk noted that as the number of Teslas on the road grows, it makes more sense to consider the development of “games and other applications for Tesla.” Ultimately, Standard Fleet is just the beginning, so it would be pretty interesting to see the next third-party applications that Tesla would be supporting in the near future.

