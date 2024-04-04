Tesla launches upgraded Model 3, more Model Y variants in South Korea

By

The upgraded Tesla Model 3, as well as the Model Y Long Range Dual Motor All Wheel Drive (AWD) and Model Y Performance, are now available for customer orders in South Korea. The inclusion of the all-electric sedan and more variants of the all-electric crossover could help establish Tesla’s place as one of South Korea’s top vehicle importers.

As could be seen in Tesla Korea’s order page, the upgraded Model 3 starts at ₩51,990,000 ($38,500) for the Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) version. The Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor All Wheel Drive (AWD), on the other hand, is available for ₩59,990,000 ($44,500) before options. The Model Y Long Range Dual Motor AWD starts at ₩63,990,000 ($47,400), and the Model Y Performance starts at ₩71,990,000 ($53,400).

Tesla’s South Korea order page estimates the delivery date of the upgraded Tesla Model 3 to be 1-3 months for both the RWD and Long Range Dual Motor AWD versions. The Model Y RWD, Long Range Dual Motor AWD, and Performance are listed with an estimated delivery time of 3-6 months.

During the first quarter, Tesla only sold one variant of the Model Y, the base Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) version, in South Korea, and the upgraded Model 3 was not sold in the country all. Despite this, figures from the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association indicated that Tesla ended March 2024 as the country’s second-largest vehicle importer with 6,025 registrations.

By doing so, Tesla dethroned Mercedes-Benz, which was usually South Korea’s second-largest vehicle importer, for the first time. To be fair, Mercedes-Benz also experienced challenges in South Korea last month in the form of delivery delays due to political tensions in the Middle East.

Considering that Tesla was only selling the Model Y RWD in South Korea in the first quarter, the company’s performance in the country was already very impressive. Tesla’s 6,025 registrations were also pretty close to the country’s top vehicle importer, BMW, which saw 6,549 registrations. With the upgraded Model 3 and two other Model Y variants being made available for consumers, it may only be a matter of time before Tesla dominates South Korea’s rankings for imported vehicles.

Tesla launches upgraded Model 3, more Model Y variants in South Korea