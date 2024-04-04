By

LG Energy Solution (LGES) plans to start hiring workers for the Arizona battery manufacturing complex by the end of 2024.

“This transformative investment will have a lasting impact not only in Arizona but across the country and moves us one step closer toward our clean energy goals,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “These are the jobs of the future – and the State of Arizona is committed to being an active partner in ensuring Arizonans have the skills to fill these jobs.”

On April 3, during a stakeholder meeting at Combs High School in San Tan Valley, LG Energy Solution provided an update on its $5.5 billion battery manufacturing complex. LGES shared that it is on track to be completed in two years. LGES added that it

LGES is building two manufacturing facilities in Arizona. The first facility, called the LG Energy Solution Arizona, will produce stand-alone 46-series cylindrical batteries in North America. While the Arizona battery plant is being built, LGES aims to start the first mass production of 46-series batteries in South Korea at its Ochang plant.

The long-time Tesla partner plans to start producing 46-series battery cells in South Korea by the second half of the year. The Arizona battery facility is expected to continue its momentum in 46-series production and reinforce the manufacturing capability of the Chang Plant.

Meanwhile, the second facility will be an energy storage system (ESS) plant. LGES plans to produce lithium iron phosphate (LFP) pouch-type batteries for EES in Arizona.

In September 2023, the South Korean company launched its residential ESS product, named Prime+, in the United States Market. Prime+ is a battery system with an inverter, enabling the use of two 10H or 16H battery modules for a total capacity of 19.2 or 32 kWh. By expanding in the United States, LGES aims to triple global revenues with ESS products.

