Tesla launches new Manufacturing website to recruit and employ

By

Tesla has launched a new section of its website that is dedicated to manufacturing. Embodied by CEO Elon Musk’s consistent request for hard workers that will assist in Tesla’s attempts to revolutionize manufacturing, the website breaks down the advantages of building the company’s products, along with a breakdown of Tesla’s ethical and environmentally responsible production processes.

Tesla has expanded tremendously through the past several years. Not only has its automotive business grown significantly, but its energy and artificial intelligence projects have also expanded, creating a need for new jobs through the company’s sufficient innovation. It is no secret that Tesla is growing extremely quickly. With new facilities set to open in Europe and Texas by the end of the year, the company is looking to recruit new members of its team from assembly to engineering to anything in between.

To help the cause, Tesla has launched Tesla.com/Manufacturing, a dedicated website to help attract potential employees to apply for any range of employment opportunities that are available at the company’s several locations.

Following the completion of Giga Berlin and Giga Texas, Tesla will have six active manufacturing facilities: Fremont, Gigafactory Nevada, Gigafactory New York, Gigafactory Shanghai, Gigafactory Berlin, and Gigafactory Texas. Each site offers unique advantages and projects, giving prospective employees free rein over which products they might want to work on. Want to build solar panels? Gigafactory New York near Buffalo is your best bet. Want to focus on cars? Perhaps Texas or Fremont would be the best option for you if you are in the United States.

Working for one of the fastest-growing companies on Earth is not the only advantage employees will have at Tesla. From Day One, Tesla will offer comprehensive medical plans, perks, and conveniences that will make life at the Gigafactory easier and more enjoyable. Tesla employees will have access to things that others simply do not have, including free access to the company’s Full Self-Driving suite, free EV charging, discounts on food and beverages, on-site cafeterias and gyms at several locations, 24/7 medical support, and more.

Tesla and Musk have long focused on manufacturing to solve many of the early problems in its ramp of automotive assembly. Focusing on manufacturing efficiencies seems to be the way the automaker has been able to expand its business while attempting to build out its footprint with factories. “Eventually, every car company will have long-range electric cars. Eventually, every company will have autonomy. But not every company will be great at manufacturing. Tesla will be absolutely head and shoulders above anyone else in manufacturing. That is our goal,” Musk once said.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with tips! Email us at [email protected], or you can email me directly at [email protected]

Tesla launches new Manufacturing website to recruit and employ