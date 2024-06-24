By

Tesla 4680 battery cell production by LG Energy Solution (LGES) is still set to start by August 2024.

On June 24, industry sources shared that LGES plans to start producing Tesla’s 4680 cells at its Ochang Factor in South Korea by August. The South Korean supplier will be the first global battery maker to mass-produce 4680 batteries.

The LGES Ochang factory’s estimated initial production capacity is 8 GWh for 4680 cells annually, enough to supply up to 110,000 electric vehicles. The Asian battery supplier is expected to provide 4680 cells to Tesla and other automakers.

“Tesla announced on June 8 that it has cumulatively produced 50 million 4680 batteries in Texas, which is production of about 120,000 cells a day, but the yield is still below 20%. Tesla will definitely rely on LG Energy Solution and Panasonic for batteries,” noted LS Securities researcher Ahn Hee-soo.

LG Energy Solution is expected to expand its 4680 production operations to North America at its new Arizona plant. LGES’ Arizona plant was initially expected to produce 2170 cells at an annual capacity of 27 GWh. However, the South Korean battery supplier announced late last year that the Arizona plant would become a key hub for 4680 production in North America.

