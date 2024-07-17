By

Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Kia EV6 electric vehicles were spotted with Tesla NACS (or J3400) charge ports at a Supercharger in Michigan.

After Ford announced the use of Tesla NACS in its electric vehicles, other legacy automakers followed suit. Now, many automakers selling EVs in the United States are planning to switch to NACS. As a result, SAE International approved Tesla NACS as a new standard and called it the J3400.

Sam Abuelsamid, a Senior Contributor at Forbes, spotted the Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Kia EV6 with J3400 ports at a Tesla Supercharger. The two electric vehicles were covered in camo. Abuelsamid was able to get a closer look at the IONIQ 5 and EV6 and confirm that they were plugged into the Tesla Supercharger stall without an adapter.

Upcoming Kia EV6 & Hyundai Ioniq 5 both spotted supercharging with NACS connectors!



(Via Sam Abuelsamid) pic.twitter.com/7qzONXRN8d — Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) July 16, 2024

The South Korean automaker is expected to launch operations at its new Hyundai Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) in Bryan County, Georgia, with the IONIQ 5 EV.

“This is a very exciting time for HMGMA. We are in the final phase of construction and are getting ready for the 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 to roll off the line. It’s the ideal vehicle for us to start production with,” said Oscar Kwon, President and CEO of HMGMA.

Given the latest sighting of an IONIQ 5 with a Tesla NACS port, Hyundai’s plant in Georgia might produce the vehicle with J3400 ports in the near future. If HMGMA produces the IONIQ 5 with Tesla NACS, it might be a step ahead of other automakers planning to incorporate J3400 ports into their EV designs.

Ford and Rivian EV owners already have access to the Tesla Supercharger network through adaptors. Rivian plans to produce cars with J3400 ports by 2026 with the R2 and R3. Legacy automaker Stellantis also announced new electric vehicles, with Tesla NACS launching in 2026.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 & Kia EV6 spotted with Tesla NACS port at Supercharger