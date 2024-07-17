Trump VP pick praises Elon Musk: “A throwback to an older generation of American entrepreneur”

By

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s running mate for Vice President, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, recently shared his thoughts about Tesla CEO Elon Musk. While Vance has shown disdain towards electric vehicle subsidies in the past, he seemed fully supportive of Musk.

During a Newsmax segment in Milwaukee, Vance highlighted that Elon Musk’s companies support American workers. He also praised the CEO for building real things — something that former president Donald Trump is reportedly looking to foster if he does secure the US presidency once more.

“Elon is actually a great example of an American entrepreneur. He’s built a company, but also a company that’s employed a lot of good American workers. If you think about it, Elon Musk is, in some ways, a throwback to an older generation of American entrepreneur. He builds real things. He builds cars. He builds rockets. And that’s the kind of economy that President Trump wants to create,” Vance said.

JD Vance speaks highly of Elon Musk and this will be good for Tesla. pic.twitter.com/NCB6qxSLSD — Ray (@ray4tesla) July 17, 2024

Vance’s comments about Musk may be quite surprising, especially since the aspiring Vice President has spoken harshly against electric vehicle subsidies in the past. Last year alone, Vance even called for EV subsidies to be removed and given to American-built combustion-powered cars instead. Musk, however, does not seem to mind Vance’s previous comments, noting in a recent post on X that he is a proponent of stopping all subsidies in all industries, including those that are given to the oil and gas industry.

Vance’s point about Musk’s companies building real things is quite valid. Tesla, after all, employs thousands of workers across its key production facilities in California, Nevada, New York, and Texas, to name a few. Unfortunately for Tesla, the current Biden administration has largely been very reserved about the Musk-led EV maker, partly due to its evident support for the United Auto Workers (UAW) union.

