Tesla’s ‘massive recall’ in China due to ‘braking issues’ isn’t a recall at all

Tesla was the subject of much media coverage due to a “massive recall” in China due to issues with regenerative braking. In reality, the “recall” of over 1.1 million Tesla cars in China is not a recall at all.
Reports are indicating that 1,104,622 Model Y and Model 3 vehicles manufactured between January 2019 and April 2023, as well as “some imported Model S, Model X, and Model 3” units, lack giving the driver the ability to “choose the regenerative braking strategy.”
This is being described as a major safety hazard, and “may increase the probability of mistakenly stepping on the accelerator pedal for a long time,” the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) in China said (via CNN).
Once again, this is more of an issue with terminology, as Tesla’s “recall” will be solved with an Over-the-Air update. Additionally, it is simply the rollout of a regenerative braking feature that we reported last month.
On May 21, we reported that Tesla was planning to reintroduce a previously removed mode with its regenerative braking.
Tesla used to offer two modes: “Low” and “Normal,” but axed the “Low” mode in more recent vehicle builds because “Normal” was the more efficient of the two options. It helped contribute to savings in range and less wear on braking components.
Tesla is rolling out the reintroduction of the “Low” regenerative braking mode in the U.S., and the “recall” in China is the same thing, simply put.
The Chinese SAMR said:
“This recall was carried out when the State Administration for Market Regulation initiated a defect investigation. Affected by the investigation, Tesla Motors (Beijing) Co., Ltd. and Tesla (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. plan to use the vehicle remote upgrade (OTA) technology to push newly developed functions for vehicles within the scope of the recall, so as to reduce the number of cases caused by long-term deep-dive problems. Depressing the accelerator pedal leads to a collision risk caused by excessive speed. Features include: (1) on vehicles that do not have a regenerative braking intensity selection, provide an option to allow the driver to select the regenerative braking intensity; (2) adjust the factory default state of the vehicle regenerative braking strategy; (3) A reminder is issued when the driver depresses the accelerator pedal deeply for a long time.”
Tesla has been dealing with outdated terminology in terms of recalls for a long time. CEO Elon Musk has called for an update on what a “recall” is on several occasions. However, OTA updates, which many automakers are adopting to alleviate costs and increase convenience, are still technically considered a recall by some agencies, including the NHTSA.
