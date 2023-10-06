By

Tesla Energy is poised to end 2023 on a strong note. This was hinted at by a fleet of 270 Megapack batteries that were recently sighted at the Megafactory in Lathrop, California.

The Megapack is Tesla’s largest battery storage unit that’s designed specifically for grid use, and it has been successfully deployed in key projects across the globe. Tesla offers two variants of the Megapack: a 2-hour version that offers 1.9 MW of power and 3.9 MWh of energy and a 4-hour variant that offers 1 MW of power and 3.9 MWh of energy.

As per Tesla’s order page for the flagship battery storage unit, the Megapack is listed with a price of $1,989,290 for its 4-hour variant including installation, and $2,243,750 for its 2-hour version with installation. Without installation charges, the 2-hour Megapack is listed with a price of $1,454,540, while the 4-hour version is listed with a price of $1,378,030.

The Megapack fleet was spotted by Tesla watcher Met God in Wilderness, who has been observing the activities in the Fremont Factory and Lathrop Megafactory for some time now. In a recent flyover, the drone operator spotted 113 Megapack batteries in the Lathrop Megafactory’s staging area. Another 157 Megapacks could be seen in a nearby staging area across the road.

The sighting of the Megapack fleet suggests that Tesla Energy is looking to end the year on a strong note. While Tesla Energy is typically eclipsed by the company’s electric vehicle business, the division has shown some momentum this year. In Tesla’s Q2 2023 Update Letter, the company noted that the Lathrop Megafactory is contributing significantly to the growth of Tesla Energy as a whole.

“Energy storage deployments increased by 222% YoY in Q2 to 3.7 GWh, another strong quarter due to the ongoing ramp of our first dedicated Megapack factory (Megafactory) in Lathrop, CA. The ramp of this 40 GWh Megafactory – the first of many – has been successful with still more room to reach full capacity,” Tesla noted in its Q2 2023 Update Letter.

Watch a recent flyover of the Fremont Factory and the Tesla Megafactory in the video below.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Megafactory in Lathrop spotted with 270 Megapack batteries as Q4 begins