Over 370 Tesla Megapack batteries spotted at Lathrop Megafactory

By

An astounding 376 Tesla Megapack batteries were recently sighted at the electric vehicle maker’s Megafactory in Lathrop, California. The size of the Megapack fleet suggests that the production of the flagship batteries is running smoothly.

Tesla’s Megafactory is specifically designed to produce the Megapack. Being the company’s largest battery storage unit, the Megapack is designed for grid use, and it has successfully been deployed in key projects in Australia and the United States, among others. Tesla offers two variants of the Megapack: a 2-hr version that offers 1.9 MW of power and 3.9 MWh of energy and a 4-hr variant that offers 1 MW of power and 3.9 MWh of energy.

The Megapack fleet was captured on video by Tesla watcher Met God in Wilderness, who has been observing the activities in the Fremont Factory and Lathrop Megafactory for some time now. During a recent flyover, the drone operator noted that he was astounded at the number of Megapacks in the Lathrop Megafactory’s staging area. From the video, one could see that there were about 376 Megapacks around the Megafactory complex.

As noted by members of the Tesla community, such a number of Megapack batteries could represent an estimated $600 million in revenue for the company. For context, the Megapack is listed with a price of $2,000,010 for its 4-hour variant including installation, and $2,254,300 for its 2-hour version with installation. Without installation charges, the 2-hour Megapack is listed with a price of $1,465,090, while the 4-hour version is listed with a price of $1,388,760.

Tesla noted in its Q2 2023 Update Later that energy storage deployments are increasing, thanks in no small part to the Lathrop Megafactory’s ramp. The facility, after all, is still in its early stages, considering that it has a target output of 10,000 Megapack batteries annually.

“Energy storage deployments increased by 222% YoY in Q2 to 3.7 GWh, another strong quarter due to the ongoing ramp of our first dedicated Megapack factory (Megafactory) in Lathrop, CA. The ramp of this 40 GWh Megafactory – the first of many – has been successful with still more room to reach full capacity,” Tesla noted in its Q2 2023 Update Letter.

Watch the recent flyover of the Tesla Lathrop Megafactory in the video below.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads-up.

Over 370 Tesla Megapack batteries spotted at Lathrop Megafactory