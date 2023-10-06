Kia EV9 reservations to start this month in North America

By

Kia EV9 reservation will start this month in North America. The South Korean automaker recently announced that North American customers may start reserving the three-row EV9 SUV on October 16, 2023, at 10 a.m. PST.

The EV9 will be the first vehicle Kia assembles in North America, making it eligible for the Inflation Reduction Act’s tax incentives. According to the Asian car manufacturer, the 2024 Kia EV9 will start at $54,900.

EV9 customers may visit kia.com to configure and reserve the all-electric SUV. Kia will charge a fully refundable payment of $750 for each EV9 reservation. Interested buyers can choose between four variants: the Light Long Range RWD, the Wind AWD, the Land AWD, and the GT-Line AWD.

“The Kia EV9 represents the future of sustainable mobility, and this reservation program will allow interested customers to be among the first in line for one of the most highly anticipated new vehicles to hit the U.S. market in years,” said COO & EVP of Kia America Steven Center.

“As the Kia EV9 will be Kia’s first all-electric, three-row SUV, we anticipate significant interest, and this reservation program, exclusively available through Kia dealers, is our way of celebrating the early adopters and giving them the opportunity to reserve the EV9,” he said.

Kia EV9 reservations made up to November 27 are qualified to receive gifts from their purchase or a lease for the three-row electric SUV. The gifts includes:

A Webasto Go Dual Portable EV charger.

A complimentary three-year Kia Maintenance Plan.

One year of digital features and services.

All customers who purchase or lease an EV9 receive credit for 1,000 kWh of charging with Electrify America.

