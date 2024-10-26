Tesla Semi has “ridiculous” demand, and it’s about to make roads cleaner

By

During the third quarter earnings call, CEO Elon Musk commented that the demand for the Tesla Semi is “ridiculous.” This was because the Class 8 all-electric truck’s operating costs are so low that it would be silly for businesses not to use it.

“Fundamentally, if you’ve got a (Tesla) Semi, the fully considered cost per mile per ton of transport is better than a diesel truck. Any company that doesn’t adopt an electric Semi will lose. It’s not a subjective thing,” Musk said during the Q3 2024 earnings call.

Beyond the low operating costs of the Tesla Semi, however, the vehicle also features a bit benefit to the roads. As highlighted by the CEO during the Semi’s first delivery event, conventional semi trucks comprise just about 1% of the vehicles on the road, but they are responsible for 20% of the emissions. This means that the Semi could very well be the Tesla that could make the most difference when it comes to helping keep the air clean.

These plots/pictures from the lockdowns in the fortold the future we will bring. You don't have to imagine if there were only zero emissions with every vehicle on the road. We saw what happened on these few days. It was real. Help us make it real every day. Buy a Tesla! pic.twitter.com/PDAP2U28OB — Lars (@larsmoravy) October 25, 2024

This point was recently highlighted by Tesla Vice President of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy in a comment on social media platform X. In response to a post from Tesla’s official account, which noted that more EVs on the road means quieter cities and highways, Moravy noted that the lockdowns a few years ago showed that clean air in cities and highways is achievable.

Moravy also provided an update on the Tesla Semi, stating that the vehicle is coming en masse shortly. “Tesla Semi is coming in mass shortly and we made it so compelling, anyone who does not use it will be left behind! Tesla’s goal – make products people love – or in this case, heavy goods transportation companies,” Moravy wrote in his post.

Absolutely – Tesla Semi is coming in mass shortly and we made it so compelling, anyone who does not use it will be left behind! Tesla's goal – make products people love – or in this case, heavy goods transportation companies 😁 — Lars (@larsmoravy) October 25, 2024

While the Tesla Semi is still in its early production, the Class 8 all-electric truck is already being deployed by customers such as PepsiCo. Production of the Tesla Semi is likely to accelerate next year as well, as the company noted in its Q3 2024 Update Letter that “preparation of the Semi factory continues and remains on track with builds scheduled to start by the end of 2025.”

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Semi has “ridiculous” demand, and it’s about to make roads cleaner