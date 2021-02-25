Tesla Megapack project in Victoria gets AU$160M investment

The Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) invested AU$160 million (USD127.24 million) in Neoen’s 300MW/450MWh battery project in Victoria, Australia–known as the Victorian Big Battery (VBB). The masisve energy storage installation will be comprised of Tesla Megapacks.

“We are delighted to announce that the Victorian Big Battery has reached this important financial milestone,” said Neoen Australia’s Managing Director Louis De Sambucy.

The CEFC senior debt facility’s AU$160 million investment will finance the design, construction and operation of the VBB. Neoen will own and operate the Victorian Big Battery.

Victorian Big Battery has reached financial close 3 months after signing a contract with @AEMO_Media thanks to @CEFCAus financing and support 👏👏



Construction of Australia's largest battery is underway with partners @Tesla & @AusNetServices already hard at work 🦺Go team ! pic.twitter.com/6wvP6oIGl9 — Neoen Australia (@NEOEN_AU) February 24, 2021

The CEFC previously worked with Neoen and Tesla on The Hornsdale Power Reserve’s 50% expansion. It made a $50 million senior debt commitment towards the expansion, the first financing project for a stand-alone grid-connected battery in the Australian market.

“I would like to thank the CEFC for their renewed trust and commitment towards supporting innovative storage solutions. With the help and hard work of our partners, Tesla and AusNet Services, we are on track to deliver this project before the next Australian summer and are looking forward to playing our part in helping Victoria reach its ambitious target of 50% renewable energy by 2030,” Sambucy stated.

Late last year, Neoen won a 250MW contract from the Victorian Government and the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO). According to the CEFC, the average industrial Victorian electricity consumer could save about $280,000 a year in power bills with the big battery running.

The company will use 3MW Tesla Megapacks to provide up to 250MW of peak capacity to the existing Victoria to New South Wales Interconnector. Tesla’s energy storage deployments increased up to 83% from 2019 to 2020. At the last TSLA earning call, the company stated that the main reason for its substantial growth in energy storage was the popularity of the Megapack.

