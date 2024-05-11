Tesla Megapacks near arrival at massive Melbourne renewables project

By

Tesla Megapacks are getting ready to arrive on-site at a massive upcoming energy storage site in Australia, according to one official.

The Melbourne Renewable Energy Hub (MREH) is currently under construction near Melton, Victoria, and it will soon receive 444 Megapacks, according to a post on X on Thursday from Victoria Minister Lily D’Ambrosio. When complete, the battery project will total 600 MW and 1.6 GWh of energy storage, capable of powering around 200,000 homes in times of peak electrical grid use.

Construction continues on the SEC’s first project, the Melbourne Renewable Energy Hub. Currently getting ready for the arrival of 444 Tesla Megapacks, this will be one of the biggest batteries in the world. pic.twitter.com/uiQCcLFd0s — Lily D'Ambrosio MP (@LilyDAmbrosioMP) May 9, 2024

The project was also detailed by the SEC in a press release in November, when construction crews officially broke ground on the site.

The project is being developed by the recently rebooted State Electricity Commission (SEC), in partnership with renewable energy investor Equis Energy. Equis Energy has developed 220 separate renewable infrastructure projects across multiple countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including around 39 projects currently being developed in Australia.

“We’re building critical energy projects under the SEC – investing in our grid so household bills go down for every Victorian with cheaper and more reliable renewable energy across the state,” said Jacinta Allan, Victoria Premier, in the November release.

The SEC plans to invest $245 million into the MREH project as its first investment, while the total cost of the project is valued at around $1 billion. It also comes as part of a larger SEC initiative to build 4.5 GW of new renewable energy generation and storage projects. The BESS will also create over 155 new jobs, as well as 14 apprenticeship roles.

Additionally, the Labor Government is targeting 2.6 GW of energy storage capacity by 2030, and 6.3 GW by 2035. The project is aiming to have the BESS operational by 2025, and will be added to the now-long list of Australian BESS projects planning to use, or already using, Tesla Megapacks.

You can see the fact sheet for the MREH project here, and you can also watch a video detailing the project below.

Victoria also has what has been dubbed the “Victoria Big Battery,” a 212-Megapack, 300 MW/450 MWh system, which went online in 2021. More recently, it has been reported that the Neoen, the company that runs the Victoria Big Battery, has won a contract to help develop the Collie battery into a 560 MW/2,240 MWh system using Megapacks, which will make it Australia’s largest BESS upon completion.

Tesla is currently ramping up production of the Megapack at its Megafactory in Lathrop, California, which is expected to eventually be able to produce 10,000 Megapacks per year. In addition, Tesla has started construction on another Megafactory in Shanghai, China, which is aiming for the same annual output.

Updated 5:30 p.m. MT: Edited ninth paragraph for accuracy.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla Megapacks near arrival at massive Melbourne renewables project