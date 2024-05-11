Tesla launches limited-time 0.99% APR loan rate on U.S. Model Y orders

By

Tesla has launched its latest buying incentive for the Model Y, this time offering a special, super-low interest rate for those who purchase the SUV by the end of this month.

On Friday night, Tesla launched the promotional financing on its website for the Model Y, offering a 0.99 percent APR interest rate for buyers who finance the electric vehicle (EV) on an order placed by May 31. The promotional financing can be used on loan terms ranging from 36 to 72 months, and it’s available on all three Model Y trim options.

The recently launched base-level Model Y Long Range RWD currently starts at $44,990 before federal and local tax credits, while the Long Range AWD and the Performance trims start at $47,990 and $51,490, respectively.

The move comes as high interest rates have been a headwind for the auto industry over the past few years, and as electric vehicle (EV) sales have been slowing this year. Tesla has also launched a number of buying incentives in recent months, and especially leading up to the end of Q1.

In February, Tesla began offering promotional pricing on the Model Y with a $1,000 discount through the end of the month in North America. After that deal went away in March, Tesla announced that it would be increasing the price of all Model Y trims by an additional $1,000 on April 1, with a similar price increase reaching European markets.

Last year, the Model Y became the world’s best-selling vehicle, according to data from JATO Dynamics. Tesla has highlighted the achievement in some recent advertising efforts, with a Model Y encased in glass recently being towed around New York City by a Cybertruck, with the feat being written on the side of the case.

Tesla is also preparing to launch a Model Y refresh, similar to the one that it gave the Model 3 this and last year. Despite this, Tesla said it wouldn’t be launching a Model Y refresh in North America this year in internal communications.

Tesla launches limited-time 0.99% APR loan rate on U.S. Model Y orders