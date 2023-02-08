Tesla set to land in Nuevo Leon or Hidalgo: Mexican President

By

Tesla is set to land in either Nuevo Leon or Hidalgo, two states in Mexico that are set relatively far apart from one another, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopes said on Wednesday.

Tesla has been scoping out numerous sites in Mexico for a potential automotive production facility, and reports last week indicated that Nuevo Leon, or the State of Mexico near the Felipe Ángeles International Airport. Nuevo Leon still sits in the running, but the State of Hidalgo has now joined, with the State of Mexico not being mentioned by the President.

The President said during a routine news conference on Wednesday (via Reuters) that both States are being considered by the automaker for a potential manufacturing facility. Tesla has not yet confirmed nor denied that it is moving toward a plant in Mexico, but it has been heavily linked to the country for several months as speculation persists on where the automaker will establish a new manufacturing operation.

While Nuevo Leon has been mentioned on several occasions in the past, Hidalgo has not. Hidalgo is one of the 32 States of Mexico and is located to the North of the State of Mexico, which is centrally located in the country.

Tesla was previously linked to the State of Mexico as past statements from Government Officials had indicated the automaker could utilize the new Felipe Ángeles International Airport near Mexico City as an export hub. Utilizing an airport for exporting would be unprecedented for Tesla.

Tesla established its own dedicated lane at the U.S.-Mexico border last year, which only drives more speculation that it is where the electric car company will choose to open its newest production facility. It has been linked to Canada, Indonesia, and South Korea, as well.

With expanding demand for electric vehicles, Tesla has already made its points clear in regard to an increase in capital expenditures over the next few years. To keep up with sales and expand its operations on a global scale, the automaker plans to spend more money to achieve this. In its most recent 10-K filing, Tesla said:

“Owing and subject to the foregoing as well as the pipeline of announced projects under development, all other continuing infrastructure growth and varying levels of inflation, we currently expect our capital expenditures to be between $6.00 to $8.00 billion in 2023 and between $7.00 to $9.00 billion in each of the following two fiscal years.”

Tesla added that its capital spending could depend on overall priority among projects.

