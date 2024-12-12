Tesla Model 3 earns 5-star rating in Green NCAP test

By

The Tesla Model 3 has aced the Green NCAP test, earning a 5-star safety rating with an average score of 98%.

As per the Green NCAP, the Model 3 proved to be one of the most energy-efficient vehicles it has ever tested. It should be noted that the Green NCAP tested a Model 3 Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) variant.

New Model 3 achieves record-low energy consumption figures in Green NCAP test, earning it a 5-star rating with an avg score of 98%https://t.co/6TTf0jRJMg — Tesla Europe & Middle East (@teslaeurope) December 12, 2024

The results:

The Tesla Model 3 RWD scored a 10/10 on the Clean Air Index, 9.7/10 on the Energy Efficiency Index, and 9.8/10 on the Greenhouse Gas Index.

The Model 3 RWD’s 10/10 score in the Green NCAP’s Clean Air Index is unsurprising since the vehicle itself does not have tailpipe emissions.

The Model 3 RWD earned “Good” ratings across the board in the Green NCAP’s Energy Efficiency Tests.

The Model 3 earned one “adequate” rating in the Cold Ambient Test of the Green NCAP’s Greenhouse Gases Tests.

What the Green NCAP is saying:

“The new Model 3 consumption values in the standard Cold and Warm Lab Tests – 15.2 and 14.8 kWh/100 km, respectively – are among the lowest results Green NCAP has ever recorded.”

“The new Model 3 has even more to offer – the lowest On-Road Drive consumption with 14.2 kWh/100 km and a new Highway Test record of 20.8 kWh/100 km.”

“The estimated GHG emissions of the fully electric Model 3 originate only from the upstream processes of electricity supply – only ca. 43 g CO2 eq./km in the standard Lab Test and reaching 76 g CO2 eq./km in the Cold Ambient Test.”

“The new Model 3 again is a reason for Tesla engineers to be proud of their achievement. It receives an Average Score of 98% and collects 5 Green stars.”

The Green NCAP’s ratings for the Tesla Model 3 RWD can be viewed below.

tesla-model-3-2024-0211 by Simon Alvarez

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Model 3 earns 5-star rating in Green NCAP test