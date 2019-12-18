[Updated] Tesla to reduce China-made Model 3 price by 20 percent: report

Tesla will reduce the price of its Made-in-China Model 3 electric sedans by 20 percent or more next year, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Update: Tesla China has refuted rumors of a China-made Model 3 price drop

The U.S. carmaker is preparing to deliver the first units of its locally-produced Model 3 that has an initial price set at $50,800.

Citing individuals familiar with the plans, Bloomberg notes that Tesla will likely cut the price of the China-built Model 3 in the second half of 2020 as a means to lure additional buyers in the world’s largest electric vehicle market. Analysts believe that Tesla will be able to further reduce production costs by sourcing components for Made-in-China Model 3 units locally, including the cost-heavy batteries.

Update: Tesla China has refuted rumors of slated made-in-China Model 3 discounts, advising people to find their related information from the firm's website, the Beijing News reported. @Tesla pic.twitter.com/JbwUHpP3SZ — Yicai Global 第一财经 (@yicaichina) December 18, 2019

Tesla batteries are among the biggest expenses for vehicle production. Making a shift in battery suppliers from long-standing partner Panasonic Corp. to South Korea’s LG Chem, Tesla looks to streamline its supply chain and find cost efficiencies.

Additionally, earlier reports indicate that Tesla is exploring locally-produced batteries from China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology, and will implement them in the same timeframe as Made-in-China Model 3 price cuts.

A lower price for the locally-produced Model 3 will not only put Tesla at an advantage over local manufacturers but may also help the slumping electric vehicle sales in China rebound by next year. In November, the sales of new-energy vehicles in the country dropped by 43.7 percent or to about 95,000 units.

The slump on EV sales in China was partly-triggered when the government removed most subsidies in June. However, earlier this month, the country’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced a list of new energy vehicles, including Tesla’s locally-made Model 3 sedans, qualified for incentives.

As Tesla continues to position the brand in China, its Shanghai Gigafactory 3 continues to ramp up production of the Model 3 and is preparing for its first customer deliveries.