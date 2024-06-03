Tesla Model 3 complaint rate is lowest among China’s best-selling sedans in Q1

By

The Tesla Model 3 seems to be proving its reliability in China. As highlighted by Tesla Global Vice President Grace Tao in a post on Weibo, the Model 3 was listed as the vehicle with the lowest complaint rate among China’s best-selling sedans in the first quarter.

The Tesla VP, who shared a graphic in her Weibo post, also noted that the Model 3’s complaint rate was only 5% of the segment’s average. That’s a pretty impressive feat for the all-electric sedan, and it speaks volumes about the quality of vehicles being produced at Giga Shanghai.

To state that the Model 3 is currently underrated would not be an exaggeration. Being Tesla’s first true mass market car, the Model 3 was the vehicle that made the company into a household name. Over the years, however, the Model 3 has been widely eclipsed by the Model Y crossover, which became the world’s best-selling car last year.

Still, the Model 3 is a great vehicle, and it provides consumers with a reasonably-priced entry point into the Tesla electric vehicle ecosystem. This is emphasized in the warm reception that reviewers and consumers have given the reengineered Model 3, which was launched last year in China.

Considering that Tesla has all but perfected the Model 3 formula over the years, it is then quite unsurprising that the vehicle was able to get the lowest complaint rate among China’s best-selling sedans.

There are likely a variety of reasons why the Model 3 was listed with a low complaint rate among China’s best-selling sedans in the first quarter of 2024. However, it should be noted that Teslas are quite different compared to vehicles from traditional automakers.

Tesla’s frequent over-the-air (OTA) software updates, for example, have been known to introduce new features and improve vehicle functionalities over time. OTA updates have even been used as a convenient way to address safety recalls. These, together with a number of other factors that are unique to Tesla, present a user experience that few automakers can match today.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Model 3 complaint rate is lowest among China’s best-selling sedans in Q1