There’s no way to sugarcoat it. The reengineered Tesla Model 3 Performance is vastly underrated. With customers now taking delivery of the top-tier all-electric midsize sedan, some drivers are now realizing that the new Model 3 Performance is not just a simple update to its predecessor — it’s practically a mini-Plaid Tesla.

The new Model 3 Performance was launched with very little fanfare. Specs-wise, the reengineered Tesla Model 3 Performance seemed like a good step change from its predecessor. As could be seen on Tesla’s official website, the new Model 3 Performance is listed with a 0-60 mph time of 2.9 seconds, a top speed of 163 mph, and 303 miles of EPA-estimated range.

Now, Tesla’s performance vehicles are always quick off the line, but some cars like the Model S Plaid, which is listed with a 0-60 mph time of 1.99 seconds, could only achieve their optimum acceleration under ideal conditions. On a regular road with zero preparation, the Model S Plaid is still a frighteningly-quick car, perhaps just not 0-60 mph in 1.99-seconds quick.

This does not seem to be the case with the new Model 3 Performance. As shared in a video that was recently posted on X and YouTube, a new Tesla Model 3 Performance completed a quarter mile run in 10.92 seconds at 124.14 mph. During the run, which was conducted on a regular road with the vehicle’s air-conditioning turned on, the new Model 3 Performance was able to achieve a 0-60 mph time of 2.93 seconds.

Such performance is extremely impressive, especially considering that the Model 3 Performance can achieve such feats straight out of the factory. The fact that the vehicle costs just $54,990 before incentives ($42,490 with the federal tax credit) is just icing on the cake. At such a price, after all, drivers will be hard-pressed to find another vehicle that could offer the same performance and technology as the Model 3’s top-tier variant.

Watch the new Tesla Model 3 Performance achieve a sub-11-second quarter-mile in the video below.

